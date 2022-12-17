French Bee Takes Delivery of Its Sixth A350

DALLAS — French airline BF has received its sixth Airbus A350 aircraft. The airline has been expanding its fleet and route network in recent years.

The new A350, the 12th for the Dubreuil Group, BF’s owner, and the airline’s second -1000, will serve long-haul destinations on popular routes to French Polynesia and, if the airline’s A350-900 is grounded, to the West Coast of the United States.

The A350 features a modern and comfortable cabin, with the latest in-flight entertainment and connectivity options. BF offers two travel classes on the type:

Premium Class and Economy Class • Airbus A350-900: 411 seats including 35 in Premium Blue and 376 in Eco Blue

Airbus A350-1000: 480 seats including 40 in Premium Blue and 440 in Eco Blue

The A350 combines next-generation engines, advanced aerodynamics, and lightweight materials to achieve a 25% reduction in fuel consumption, operating costs, and carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) compared to previous-generation aircraft.

French Bee Airbus A350. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways

French Bee Destinations

Paris-Orly <> Reunion Island: – Up to 10 flights per week

Paris-Orly <> Papeete: – Up to 3 flights per week

Paris-Orly <> New York: – Up to 7 flights per week

Paris-Orly <> San Francisco: – Up to 3 flights per week

Paris-Orly <> Los Angeles: – Up to 6 flights per week

Paris-Orly <> Miami: – Up to 3 flights per week

Featured Image: French bee Airbus A350 exterior. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways