September 14, 2022
Four New International Airlines Join TSA PreCheck
DALLAS – The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the addition of Air Europa (UX), Flair Airlines (F8), Volaris El Salvador (N3), and ITA Airways (AZ) to the TSA PreCheck program.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program for low-risk travelers at more than 200 U.S. airports. Those who enroll can travel without the hassle of removing shoes, belts, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, and light jackets.

Qualified travelers can use TSA PreCheck when embarking on a domestic or international flight from a U.S. airport, or from Nassau, Bahamas, and after arriving back in the country for subsequent domestic flights.

TSA PreCheck is available to travelers who are U.S. citizens, nationals, or lawful permanent residents for a fee of US$85 for a five-year subscription. Up to six months before their membership expires, current members can renew. Online renewal is available for an extra five years for US$70.

In order to determine whether they are qualified for TSA PreCheck screening before their trip, enrolled airline customers should check their boarding pass for the TSA PreCheck indicator (such as TSAPRECHK, TSA PRE, or TSA Pre).

According to TSA, when new applicants are approved, they receive a unique “Known Traveler Number” (KTN) that, when added to an airline reservation, makes them eligible to use TSA PreCheck lanes at airport security checkpoints. In August 2022, 95% of TSA PreCheck passengers waited less than 5 minutes.

Passengers who are members of other DHS Trusted Traveler Programs including Global Entry, NEXUS, and SENTRI may be eligible for TSA PreCheck screening. TSA PreCheck is also available at no cost for U.S. Armed Forces service members, including Reservists, and members of the National Guard.

