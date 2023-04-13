Fort Lauderdale Airport Targets Friday Reopening

DALLAS — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) says it is targeting reopening Friday morning, two days after it closed due to unprecedented flooding in the Broward County region.

The airport, which closed Wednesday evening, sent out its 8th Alert update this evening via its Twitter account, saying it would remain closed until 9 AM on Friday, April 14, 2023.

The extended window was set to allow for final daylight checks to see if the airfields were ready to resume safe flight operations, according to FLL.

FLL today. Photo: US Coast Guard

Record-Breaking Rainfall

Broward County declared a Local State of Emergency effective 12:01 a.m. Thursday, April 13, in response to the impacts of Wednesday’s record-breaking rainfall and flooding.

Airways has contacted FLL to inquire about the airport’s efforts to minimize the impact of the floods on its operations.

More than 650 flights were canceled today at FLL, according to FlightAware.

#Travel Alert ( Update No. 8): Please note that #FLL is now slated to remain closed until 9AM on Friday, April 14,2023. The delayed timeframe is to accommodate final daylight inspections to determine the airfields’ readiness to resume safe flight operations. #SafetyFirst — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) April 13, 2023

This is a developing story.

Featured image: Flooded Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is seen from afar. Photo: Josy Briceño/Airways