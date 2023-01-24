Flyr Reaches Charter Flight Agreements for Summer Season

DALLAS — Norwegian low-cost carrier Flyr (FS) has signed a letter of intent with an unidentified customer for charter flights between May and October this year.

The potential deal is valued at US$9.1m (NOK90m). The LCC says that its updated business plan will allow it to diversify its route portfolio and adjust to seasonal demand.

This news comes following a hard winter season for the carrier. FS has cut multiple routes and maintained a limited fleet due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then inflation in late 2022.

FS carried 1.7 million passengers in 2022, with a load factor of 74%. Going forward, the carrier hopes to increase its load factor to somewhere between 80% and 90%.

Photo: Flyr Boeing 737-800 (TC-CPJ). Malcolm Nason/Airways

Airline Comments

“We are proud to have been given the confidence to operate charter flights for a significant number of flights during the summer season of 2023. This is a testament to our service and product,” said Flyr Chief Commercial Officer Thomas Ramdahl.

He continued, “We are proud that yet another company demonstrates its confidence in Flyr and our product. We look forward to reaching a final agreement that will give our partner’s guests the great Flyr experience.”

Featured Image: Flyr Boeing 737 MAX 8 (LN-FGJ). Alberto-Cucini/Airways