Flyr Ceases Operations

DALLAS – After revealing that it had been unable to secure additional funding, Flyr (FS) has announced that it has ceased operations.

A statement on the carrier’s website reads, “Flyr was unsuccessful with the new financial plan and the board concluded on Tuesday evening that there are no alternatives for further operation. The company will file for bankruptcy on Wednesday morning. Flyr has now ceased trading and all flights are cancelled and will not be rescheduled.”

Photo: Flyr.

“Deeply Apologize”

It continued, “Many thanks to everyone who has chosen to fly with us over the past year and a half. We will miss you all from the bottom of our hearts and deeply apologize to everyone affected by the fact that we now have to go in for landing.

“We encourage everyone who has booked a ticket with us to contact their credit card company for a refund.

“The bankruptcy trustee will take over all responsibility for Flyr going forward, and will share contact information on www.flyr.com as soon as it becomes available.”

Despite attempts to raise additional funds, Flyr earlier announced it was facing a “critical short term-liquidity” situation after an aircraft wet-leasing deal fell through.

Photo: Flyr.

Turbulent History

The low-cost airline had been operating for just 19 months and held a fleet of six Boeing 737-800s and six 737-8s. It had struggled from the outset, citing changing demand and uncertainty over Covid travel restrictions. This subsequently pushed its first flight until June 2021, which created a dent in its cash reserves. Competition from SAS (SK), Norwegian (DY) and Widerøe (WF) pushed the airline to slash its schedule for the winter season.

The news comes just days after UK regional carrier Flybe (BE) closed its doors less than a year after taking to the skies for a second time.

Featured Image: Flyr.