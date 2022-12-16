FlyOne Armenia Debuts at Milan Malpensa Airport

DALLAS — Armenia’s first national low-cost airline, FlyOne Armenia (3F), has begun regular flights from Zvartnots International Airport (EVN) to Milan Malpensa International Airport (MXP).

Milan is one of the 15 cities included in 3F’s destination map. The flights connecting Armenia’s capital to Milan will be operated twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

The airline was founded after an investment of €60m (US$67.8m) by Moldovan airline FlyOne. After receiving its Air Operator’s Certificate on October 29, 2021, the company launched operations on December 18, 2021, with a direct flight to Lyon.

FlyONe Armenia flight and cabin crew. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Vladimir Cebotari, the chairman of FlyOne, stated in the latter half of 2021 that the company was in the process of negotiating the lease of three Airbus A321-200s in total, including the aircraft given to the new Armenian carrier.

As of September 2022, the 3F fleet comprises one Airbus A319-100 with a capacity for 144 passengers and an Airbus A320-200 with a capacity for 180 passengers.

FlyOne Armenia, SEA Milan Aiport officials at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at MXP. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Comments from FlyOne Armenia, SEA Milan Airports

“We are looking forward to the launch of flights to Milan by FlyOne Armenia. It is a part of our promise to provide more affordable travel options from and to Armenia. This flight is another symbolic bridge, that will further foster friendly ties among our people. We are convinced that this flight will be in high demand among our passengers,” says Aram Ananyan, Chairman of the Board, FlyOne Armenia.

“With pleasure, we welcome FlyOne Armenia, and we are glad that our airport is part of its destination portfolio. The decision of this carrier to invest in our airport further expands Malpensa’s network” said Andrea Tucci, Vice President of Aviation Business Development, SEA Milan Airports.

A rainy day at MXP. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Mr. Tucci continued, “The opening of the route to Yerevan by FlyOne Armenia provides to our catchment area passengers additional travel opportunities as the destination offers to both leisure and business customers a new direct flight to discover the beauties and opportunities of an undiscovered country and the ‘charm’ of its capital city.

“On the other hand, travellers from Armenia can enjoy visiting Milan with its history and vibrant style of life as well as the Lombardy region with its attractive and fascinating lakes and mountains: at the same time Milan itself can become the gateway to visit Italy,” added the VP.

Featured image: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways