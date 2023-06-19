Saudia Arabia’s Flynas Firms Up 30 More A320neo

PARIS — Saudi Arabia low-cost carrier Flynas (XY) has firmed up an order with Airbus for 30 A320neo Family aircraft. This takes the airline’s total order with Airbus to 120 A320neo family aircraft, including 10 A321XLRs. Flynas previously ordered 10 Airbus A321XLRs at the Dubai Air Show in 2019.

The agreement was signed at the Paris Air Show on Monday, June 19, by flynas Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Bander Almohanna and Airbus Chief Commercial Officer & Head of International Christian Scherer. Officials from the Saudi Arabian government were also present on the occasion.

Since Mr. Almohanna became CEO of XY in 2018, the low-cost carrier has continued to grow and become a leading low-cost carrier in the middle east.

Flynas order reaffirms the carrier’s position as an important player in the Saudi aviation industry, which already includes flag carrier Saudia and startup Riyadh Air (RX), which will start service in early 2025.

Comments from flynas, Airbus

flynas Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Bander Almohanna commented on the agreement in a statement: “As we continue to grow, receiving several awards for excellence in operations and customer services and invest in our offering, we are delighted to confirm our latest order with Airbus. The A320neo Family brings unmatched benefits to our passengers, offering exceptional operational performance and environmental benefits while helping us provide unique travel experiences at low-cost.”

Christian Scherer, Airbus’ Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International commented, “Unbeatable economics, longer range capability, and the most spacious single aisle cabin have made the A320neo Family the preferred choice of airlines worldwide. That includes in the low-cost sector, where carriers operate in especially competitive environments. We look forward to working with Flynas as it develops its future fleet and presence in the fast-growing Saudi market.”

Flynas operates a fleet of all Airbus aircraft, including 32 A320neos, 13 A320ceos, and four A330-300s. The addition of the new aircraft will help with the carrier’s growth plans as it expands its international routes and destinations network.

In total, XY has a fleet of 49 aircraft serving more than 70 domestic and international destinations. The carrier has also served more than 60 million passengers.

Featured image: Flynas HZ-NS32 Airbus A320-251N. Photo: Alberto Cucini /Airways