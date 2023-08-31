Flydubai to Launch Mombasa Flights

DALLAS — Flydubai (FZ), an airline within the Emirates Group, has made a significant announcement regarding the launch of flight services to Mombasa, Kenya (MBA). This declaration establishes FZ as the leading airline to provide connectivity between Dubai (DXB) and MBA. The flights are scheduled to commence on January 17, 2024, and will operate four times a week.

The flight numbered FZ1289 will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays, departing DXB at 09:20 AM and arriving at MBA around 13:55. Similarly, the same flight will operate on Mondays and Fridays, departing DXB at 4:00 PM and arriving at MBA by 8:25 PM.

Return flights will be identified as FZ1290. On Wednesdays and Sundays, FZ1290 will depart from MBA at 02:55 PM and is expected to arrive at DXB by 09:25 PM. Likewise, the flight departing MBA at 09:25 PM on Mondays and Fridays will reach Dubai at 03:55 AM the following day.

FlyDubai already operates flights to 11 destinations in ten African countries, including Zanzibar (ZNZ), Addis Ababa (ADD), Alexandria (HBE), and several others.

FlyDubai Boeing 737-8 A6-FMX. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

Comments from Flydubai Officials

We remain committed to opening up underserved markets and supporting Dubai’s aviation hub. Dubai has seen steady growth in investment from Africa since Expo 2020, with more than 26,000 African companies registered with Dubai Chamber. Our direct flights to Mombasa from January and our growing operations in Africa will further support free flows of trade and tourism between the UAE and the East African markets. Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai

Commenting on the start of flights, Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said, “Africa is very important for flydubai and we are always exploring opportunities to better serve the market with reliable options to travel conveniently to Dubai and further afield onto the combined flydubai and Emirates network. Mombasa will be another great destination on our network for passengers from the UAE, GCC and Europe seeking pristine beaches, wildlife parks and cultural experiences. We look forward to the start of our four-times weekly service to Mombasa and to increasing the frequency to the market in the future.”

Featured image: FlyDubai Boeing 737-8 A6-FMF. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways