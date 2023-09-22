FlyDubai to Increase Malaysian Presence

DALLAS — FlyDubai (FZ), an Emirates Group carrier, has announced its plans to introduce daily flights to Langkawi (LGK) and Penang (PEN) in Malaysia. This move establishes FZ as the first airline to link these highly sought-after destinations with the United Arab Emirates through daily flights. Notably, the airline also holds the distinction of being the inaugural Middle East carrier to operate flights to Langkawi.

Starting on February 10, 2024, FZ’s services will connect travelers to Penang and Langkawi. The flights to Langkawi will include a brief layover in Penang, offering convenient transit options for travelers from the UAE and neighboring regions through Dubai’s renowned aviation hub. By introducing flights to Langkawi and Penang, the carrier strengthens its presence in Southeast Asia, building upon its existing operations in Krabi (KBV) and Pattaya (UTP) in Thailand.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, the Chief Executive Officer at FZ, expressed his excitement, stating, “We are delighted to expand our presence in Southeast Asia with the launch of operations to Langkawi and Penang. Flights from the UAE to these popular holiday destinations are crucial for tourism and business connectivity. These Malaysian destinations offer a blend of cultural diversity, leisure activities, and investment opportunities. Our new flights will attract passengers not only from the UAE but also from the GCC and European markets.”

Flydubai (Argentina Champeón livery) Boeing 737-8 A6-FKA. Photo: Tamás Farkas – Used with permission

FlyDubai Introduces Boeing 737 MAX on Malaysian Routes

FlyDubai has announced that it will deploy its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on the newly launched Malaysian routes, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience for passengers. The Business Class will feature lie-flat seats, while Economy Class will offer enhanced amenities. The airline aims to provide a premium travel experience for passengers flying between these destinations.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, emphasized the importance of these flights for the airline and passengers. He stated that Malaysia is a significant market for FZ, and the daily service will be popular among passengers from their network. Moreover, it will offer convenient travel options for passengers from Malaysia to Dubai and beyond, whether they are traveling for business, leisure, or to visit family and friends.

Concourse A is part of the Terminal 3 complex used exclusively by Emirates (EK) and FlyDubai. Photo: Dubai International Airport

Route Developments, Flight Schedule

In addition to the launch of flights to Langkawi and Penang, FZ has recently announced the commencement of operations to three new destinations. These include daily service to Cairo starting on October 28, Poznan (its third destination in Poland) on October 29, and Mombasa on January 17, 2024.

Starting on February 10, 2024, FZ’s daily flights to Penang and Langkawi will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB). The flight schedule is as follows:

FlyDubai flight FZ 1603 departs from DXB at 04:10 and arrives at PEN at 15:05. The same flight, FZ 1603, continues its journey, departing from PEN at 16:05 and arriving at LGK at 16:45.

The return journey begins with flight FZ 1604 departing from LGK at 19:45 and arriving at PEN at 20:45. Finally, on the same flight, FZ 1604, the aircraft departs from PEN at 21:45 and arrives back at DXB at 01:05.

These flights should provide convenient options for travelers to explore these Malaysian destinations and facilitate connectivity between Dubai and Southeast Asia.

Featured image: FlyDubai A6-FMH Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways