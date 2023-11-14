flydubai to Open Full-flight Simulator, Training Facility

DUBAI — Dubai-based carrier flydubai (FZ) has announced that it will launch a US$56 million full-flight simulator and training facility to support its expansion plans. The new training facility is set to open in early 2025.

Currently, there is a strong demand for pilots in the global aviation sector. Pilot training costs continue to rise, making it essential for airlines to have their own training facilities. FZ sees the new training facility as a way to take control of training requirements and retraining schedules while reducing the cost of training staff. The facility will cater primarily to FZ’s pilot and cabin crew training.

flydubai will work closely with Civil Aviation Training Solutions company CAE, a Canadian manufacturer of simulation technologies, modeling technologies, and training services catered to airlines and aircraft manufacturers, among other industries. CAE, which was founded in 1947 and has manufacturing operations and training facilities in 35 countries, has been FZ’s training partner since it began operations.

flydubai Full-Flight Simulator and Training Facility. Render: flydubai+CAE

Multi-million-dollar Facility

Construction of the airline’s new facility has already begun. Completion is scheduled for a little over a year from now. The advanced facility is expected to be fully operational by January 2025.

The new 38,000-square-foot facility is located on the FZ Campus. The new training facility will provide the capacity for more than 43,000 training hours a year, with six simulator bays. Future expansion of the facility will be possible due to the building’s modular design, which allows for easy expansion.

Having more flexibility in its pilot training schedule as well as easy access to simulator bays will enable further expansion of the airline’s training capabilities. FZ’s Full-Flight Simulator/Training Facility is expected to lead to cost savings over the first 10 years of its operations.

Featured image: flydubai and CAE. Photo: flydubai