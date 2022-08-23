Flybe Unveils Modest Expansion for Winter 2022/2023

DALLAS – UK regional carrier Flybe (BE) has announced its 2022/2023 winter flying schedule adding a number of new routes to its network. The airline, which recommenced services in April, will also increase its frequency on several domestic routes.

From October 30, 2022 BE will launch a new service between London Heathrow (LHR) and Newquay (NQY). The flight, which the first incarnation of the airline had previously operated, will operate twice daily on weekdays and daily on weekends.

Heathrow to Leeds Route Dropped

However, the NQY route will replace its current flight between LHR and Leeds Bradford (LBA), which will be dropped due to low passenger numbers. Flights from LHR to Amsterdam (AMS) and BHD will continue throughout the winter.

Despite dropping the LBA-LHR route, BE will still serve BHD from LBA. Photo: Flybe.

New routes to Edinburgh (EDI) and Glasgow (GLA) from BE’s main base Birmingham (BHX) will commence on November 24, 2022. The carrier will also add Aberdeen (ABZ) from BHX on February 9, 2023. EDI will also gain a new service to Belfast City (BHD) from December 15.

Meanwhile, the airline will provide additional flights from one of its former biggest bases Southampton (SOU), to GLA, EDI and Manchester (MAN) from March 2, 2023.

Exciting Times

Dave Pflieger, Flybe CEO, said: “After a successful 2022 launch and summer season, we are excited to announce our new winter schedule, which further enhances affordable connectivity across UK regions, as well as Europe via our popular flights to Amsterdam.”

“All Flybe flights offer value, comfort, and convenience, and our friendly crew are always on hand to serve complimentary tea, coffee, juice and biscuits. We look forward to welcoming both new and returning customers on board this winter and offering even more ways to connect to family, friends, business colleagues, and holiday destinations.”

BE hopes to expand its fleet to 32 aircraft. Photo: Flybe.

Flybe will now serve 12 destinations and will be receiving additional 78-seat De Havilland Canada Dash 8-Q400s over the coming months.

Featured Image: Despite some challenges since its launch the airline is pushing ahead with its expansion plans. Photo: Flybe.