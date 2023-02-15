Flight Disruption for Lufthansa after IT Outage

DALLAS – Lufthansa (LH) has been forced to cancel and delay countless flights after suffering an “IT outage.” Check-in and boarding systems have been affected, affecting thousands of passengers worldwide.

In a social media post, LH said, “Currently, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage. This is causing flight delays and cancellations. We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers.”

Munich Airport (MUC) has been worst affected. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways.

Lufthansa Group

The Lufthansa Group comprises Air Dolomiti (EN), Austrian Airlines (OS), Brussels Airlines (SN), Eurowings (EW) and Swiss International Air Lines (LX).

An initial investigation into the incident looked at whether it was related to a cyber attack which hit Scandinavian Airlines (SK) late Tuesday evening.

However, the company later said that the outage was caused by damage to several of Deutsche Telekom’s glass-fibre cables while railways construction work was being carried out in the Frankfurt region. Repairs are expected to continue until Wednesday afternoon.

Short and long-haul services have been affected. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways.

Frankfurt Worst Affected

It went on to say, “We are working on a solution swiftly. Until then we ask all affected guests flying on domestic LH flights in Germany to book a train ticket….”

LH added, “There are still flights in the air, they will not be brought to the ground.”

Frankfurt Airport (FRA) was worst affected, with German ATC temporarily re-routing inbound flights to Cologne (CGN), Düsseldorf (DUS) and Nürnberg (NUE).

Featured Image: Lufthansa Airbus A340-600 (D-AIHP). Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways.