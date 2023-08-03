Flair Airlines Launches New Routes for Winter 2023/24

DALLAS – Flair Airlines (F8) is adding a trench of new routes for its winter 2023/24 schedule. One-way fares for the new routes start from as little as C$39. The 13 new services begin on October 29, 2023, and on February 17, 2024, from several secondary and major Canadian cities.
The Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) is based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and currently serves over 35 cities across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.
The new routes include:
|Edmonton – Cancun
|Daily
|Starts October 29, 2023
|Vancouver – Cancun
|Daily
|Starts October 29, 2023
|Montreal – Cancun
|Daily
|Starts October 30, 2023
|Kitchener-Waterloo – Las Vegas
|2x weekly (Increasing to 4x weekly
|Starts October 30, 2023
|London – Cancun
|2x weekly
|Starts November 29, 2023
|Winnipeg – Cancun
|2x weekly
|Starts November 30, 2023
|Windsor – Cancun
|1x weekly
|Starts December 5, 2023
|Windsor – Orlando-Sanford
|2x weekly
|Starts January 21, 2024
|Winnipeg – Orlando-Sanford
|2x weekly
|Starts January 22, 2024
|London – Orlando-Sanford
|2x weekly
|Starts January 22, 2024
|Saint John – Orlando-Sanford
|1x weekly
|Starts January 23, 2024
|Victoria – Las Vegas
|2x weekly
|Starts February 16, 2024
|Winnipeg – Las Vegas
|2x weekly
|Starts February 17, 2024
“Most Robust Network to Sun Ever”
“Canadians want affordable options to sun this winter, and we’ve heard them. The additions we’ve made to our winter schedule reflect our commitment to offering exciting options for our customers to create their own getaway without breaking the bank,” said Stephen Jones, President and CEO, Flair Airlines.
“With exceptional operational performance this summer and increased depth in our network this winter, Canadians can travel in confidence to the destinations that excite them most. This will be our most robust network to sun ever. We look forward to being a part of your next adventure!”
The airline also revealed its June operational statistics. The carriers overall on-time performance for the month stood at 77.4% of flights arriving within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time. The airline carried 436,112 passengers for the month with an average load factor of 89%
Featured Image: C-GFOF Flair Airlines Boeing 737-8 YVR/CYVR. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways.