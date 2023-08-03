Flair Airlines Launches New Routes for Winter 2023/24
DALLASFlair Airlines (F8) is adding a trench of new routes for its winter 2023/24 schedule. One-way fares for the new routes start from as little as C$39. The 13 new services begin on October 29, 2023, and on February 17, 2024, from several secondary and major Canadian cities.

The Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) is based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and currently serves over 35 cities across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.

The new routes include:

Edmonton – CancunDaily Starts October 29, 2023
Vancouver – CancunDailyStarts October 29, 2023
Montreal – CancunDailyStarts October 30, 2023
Kitchener-Waterloo – Las Vegas2x weekly (Increasing to 4x weeklyStarts October 30, 2023
London – Cancun2x weeklyStarts November 29, 2023
Winnipeg – Cancun2x weeklyStarts November 30, 2023
Windsor – Cancun1x weeklyStarts December 5, 2023
Windsor – Orlando-Sanford2x weeklyStarts January 21, 2024
Winnipeg – Orlando-Sanford2x weeklyStarts January 22, 2024
London – Orlando-Sanford2x weeklyStarts January 22, 2024
Saint John – Orlando-Sanford1x weeklyStarts January 23, 2024
Victoria – Las Vegas2x weeklyStarts February 16, 2024
Winnipeg – Las Vegas2x weeklyStarts February 17, 2024

“Most Robust Network to Sun Ever”

“Canadians want affordable options to sun this winter, and we’ve heard them. The additions we’ve made to our winter schedule reflect our commitment to offering exciting options for our customers to create their own getaway without breaking the bank,” said Stephen Jones, President and CEO, Flair Airlines.

“With exceptional operational performance this summer and increased depth in our network this winter, Canadians can travel in confidence to the destinations that excite them most. This will be our most robust network to sun ever. We look forward to being a part of your next adventure!”

The airline also revealed its June operational statistics. The carriers overall on-time performance for the month stood at 77.4% of flights arriving within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time. The airline carried 436,112 passengers for the month with an average load factor of 89%

Flair Airlines Adds Aircraft, Commits to Customers

Featured Image: C-GFOF Flair Airlines Boeing 737-8 YVR/CYVR. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways.

