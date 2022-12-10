12/10/1958: First Jet-Powered US Domestic Flight

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, National Airlines (NA) conducted the first domestic US flight operated by a jet airliner in 1958.

National had leased a single Boeing 707 (N710PA) from Pan American (PA) whilst it awaited the arrival of its own jet equipment. It was put to work on the carrier’s flagship route between Miami (MIA) and New York (JFK).

The Boeing 707 was introduced into international passenger service by PA on October 26. NA subsequently beat American Airlines (AA) in introducing a jet airliner into regular domestic service. AA put the type to work on its transcontinental service between JFK and Los Angeles (LAX) in January 1959.

However, National would go on to purchase Boeing’s rival, the Douglas DC-8. They followed in the footsteps of Delta Air Lines (DL) and United Airlines (UA), which had put the Douglas jet into service in September 1959.

The DC-8 was chosen over the Boeing 707 and NA would go on to operate the -20, -30, -50 and -60 variants. Photo: Steve Fitzgerald (GFDL 1.2 or GFDL 1.2), via Wikimedia Commons.

National Airlines

National commenced operations in 1934. From initial intra-state services in Florida, the carrier expanded rapidly across the eastern United States. By the 1950’s it was the leading operator between Florida and New York. It had also been granted the right to fly to Havana, Cuba.

When National’s DC-8s arrived in 1961, it put them into service on transcon routes between Florida, LAX, and San Francisco (SFO). By 1968, after the last of the carriers, Lockheed L-188 Electras had been retired, it became an all-jet airline.

In the late 1970’s National hit financial turbulence. On January 7, 1980, Pan Am took over the airline’s operations, and the National name disappeared from the skies.

The Boeing 747 was introduced by NA in October 1970 between MIA and JFK. It was retired in 1976. Photo: Jon Proctor (GFDL 1.2 or GFDL 1.2), via Wikimedia Commons.

Featured Image: National Air and Space Museum, Smithsonian Institution.