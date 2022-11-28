11/28/2008: First Flight of the COMAC ARJ21

DALLAS — Today in Aviation, the prototype of the COMAC ARJ21 Xiangfeng flew for the first time in 2008 from Shanghai’s Dachang Airfield (CN-0169).

The COMAC ARJ21 is not typically an aircraft that aviation enthusiasts outside of China are familiar with. A total of 79 “Advanced Regional Jets of the 21st Century” have been delivered to Chinese carriers since the COMAC ARJ’s certification and first flight.

The Comac ARJ21 Xiangfeng was first unveiled in March 2002 by Chinese state-owned aerospace manufacturer COMAC, which produces 78–90 seat regional jets.

The ARJ21’s first prototype was unveiled on December 21, 2007. The aircraft received its CAAC Type Certification on December 30, 2014, and Chengdu Airlines (EU) introduced it on June 28, 2016.

The type has a 25° swept, supercritical wing built by Antonov and two rear-mounted General Electric CF34 engines, similar to the McDonnell Douglas MD-80/MD-90 produced under license in China.

EU6671 B-3328

ARJ21 Development

The ARJ21’s development is an important project in China’s “10th Five-Year Plan.” The state-owned ACAC consortium led the initiative, which began in March 2002. The ARJ21 was supposed to fly for the first time in 2005, with commercial service starting 18 months later.

However, the program slowed to an eight-year halt. The design work took longer than expected, and the final trial manufacturing stage didn’t start until June 2006.

The ARJ21 is a small jet aircraft that resembles the MD-80, which was licensed to be built in China. COMAC says that a portion of its design was generated by Chinese supercomputers. In 2009, the ACAC consortium was reformed and merged with COMAC.

Still, some claim the ARJ21 closely resembles either the McDonnell Douglas MD-80 or the MD-90, both of which were produced under license in China.

COMAC states that the ARJ21 is a completely indigenous design.

The first ARJ21 for Air China was delivered on June 28, 2020. Photo: By N509FZ – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=91656921

ARJ21 Production

The first production aircraft took to the skies on June 18, 2014. On October 30, AC104 performed an airspeed calibration flight.

On October 29, 2014, AC105 flew 83 flights between ten airports in Chengdu, Guiyang, Guilin, Haikou, Fuzhou, Zhoushan, Tianjin, Shijiazhuang, Yinchuan, and Xianyang as part of its route-proving program. The total time spent in the air was 173 hours and 55 minutes.

The ARJ21 was certified for mass production by the CAAC in early July 2017. The first ARJ21 built at Pudong’s second manufacturing line performed its production test flight on March 6, 2020.

The second production line, which can produce up to 30 jets per year, is housed in the same location as the C919 assembly line.

Air China, China Southern Airlines, and China Eastern Airlines’ first ARJ21s at the delivery ceremony. Photo: COMAC

Spearheading the Chinese Regional Market

Many observers of the ARJ21’s future were pessimistic before it entered service. However, 2019 saw Air China (CA), China Southern (CZ), and China Eastern (MU), each order 35 ARJ21.

The type may have sparked China’s long-dormant regional jet market and opened the door for the larger COMAC C919, which will finally start delivering by the end of 2022.

