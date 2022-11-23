11/23/2006: First European Embraer E190 Operator

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, Air France Régional (YS) became the first European operator of the Brazilian-built Embraer E190. After a delivery flight from the manufacturer’s base in São Paulo, the first of six examples ordered touched down in France in 2006.

Ordered in September 2005, the E190 replaced a previous order for seven Embraer ERJ145s. The deal was valued at US$189m at list prices. It came as part of a fleet restructuring program, replacing its Saab 2000s and Embraer EMB-120 turboprops.

The type was put into service on the carrier’s domestic and intra-European services for Air France (AF) after some initial crew training.

Hop! F-HBLH Embraer E190. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Air France Régional History

Régional Compagnie Aérienne Européenne, or Régional for short, was formed on March 30, 2001. This followed the merger of French regional airlines Flandre Air (IX), Proteus Airlines (YS), and Regional Airlines.

On March 31, 2013, YS was merged with Airliner (AN) and Brit Air (DB) and rebranded as HOP! (A5). The new carrier was created to better compete with the low-cost airlines that were encroaching on AF’s regional routes.

Today, 17 E190s remain in service with the airline, including the -100LR and -100STD. Two aircraft remain on order as the airline looks to realign itself as an all-Embraer operator.

Speaking of the type, Jean-Yves Grosse, President and CEO of Régional/Air France, said, “The feedback we have from our passengers regarding our Embraer 190 is very positive. The E-Jets bring important fuel savings, which are beneficial both to the environment and to our bottom line.”