Air Corsica Takes Delivery of Its First ATR 72-600

DALLAS — The world’s leading regional aircraft manufacturer, ATR, celebrated today the delivery of the first ATR 72-600 to Air Corsica (XK). The aircraft is the first of an order of five announced by the French airline at the 2021 Dubai Air Show.

Air Corsica is the launch customer for this specific variant of the ATR 72 equipped with brand-new Pratt & Whitney PW127XT engines. These turboprop engines can offer a 20% reduction in maintenance costs and a 3% reduction in fuel consumption compared to the current PW127M engines, according to ATR.

Marie-Hélène Casanova-Servas, President of Air Corsica’s Supervisory Board, commented, “ATRs are central to our model of air travel in Corsica. They have proven to be the right product for our short-haul operations, enabling us to limit our impact on the island’s pristine environment and to meet our passengers’ demand for quick, frequent, reliable, and yet lower-emission, air travel.

She added: “Selecting both the latest generation turboprop, the newest engine on the market to equip it, and the best maintenance program to optimize its reliability, makes perfect business sense, and moreover, is the most responsible choice.”

These five future ATR 72-600 aircraft will accompany the airline’s current fleet, made up of ATR 42-500 and 72-500 aircraft for short-haul routes, along with both the A320 and A320neo for medium-haul routes.

ATR published a video of the painting process and delivery of the first Air Corsica ATR 72-600. Video: ATR/Youtube

Air Corsica Transitions to Fuel Efficiency

The French carrier is based on the notable-sized island of Corsica, in the south of France, and it operates a small fleet of 12 aircraft on short routes across Europe. In fact, the longest connection the airline possesses today is the summer leisure flight between Ajaccio (AJA) and Gothenburg (GOT), which stretches just over 1000nm.

The addition of the ATR 72-600 is a significant step forward for the French regional carrier, bringing it closer to fuel efficiency. The airline has also added two new A320neo airplanes since 2019, which have helped reduce the average age of the fleet to just under 15 years.

As with most airlines, it is crucial for XK to invest in fuel efficiency and new airplanes, as these tend to offer the most technologically advanced avionics and power systems, which help not only to reduce fuel costs but also to improve the safety and passenger experience on the airline’s regional flights.

With the delivery of its first ATR 72-600 aircraft, XK will be able to achieve 45% less CO2 emissions when compared to similar-sized regional jets.

Featured image: Air Corsica Delivery Ceremony by ATR/Twitter