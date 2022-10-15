10/15/2007: Airbus Delivers First A380 to Singapore Airlines

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, Airbus delivered the first Airbus A380 (9V-SKA) to launch customer Singapore Airlines (SQ) in 2007. The airline’s then CEO Chew Choon Seng described the new aircraft as “the new queen of the skies.”

However, Mr. Seng had previously slated the European manufacturer for the severe delays in the aircraft’s delivery. The arrival of the first superjumbo was 19 months behind schedule. SQ had ordered 25 of the type, then known as the A3XX, on September 29, 2000, at a cost of US$8.6bn.

Singapore Airlines first became an Airbus customer in May 1979 with an order for the A300B4, the original widebody twinjet aircraft.

Inaugural Singapore Airlines A380 flight. Courtesy: Chris Sloan/The Airchive

In Service

9V-SKA entered service on October 25, flying between Singapore (SIN) and Sydney (SYD). Flight SQ380 departed with a full load of passengers who had purchased tickets at a charity auction. Winners paid between US$560 for an economy seat and US$1,380 for a First Class suite. SQ donated all the money generated to three charities at a ceremony held in Sydney the following day.

Less than ten years after 9V-SKA was delivered, the airline withdrew the aircraft from the fleet on August 25, 2017. Despite being dubbed by Seng as “the plane for today and tomorrow,” the aircraft struggles to live up to expectations. Its massive size made it difficult to fill and therefore difficult to make money.

Preparations for the aircraft’s arrival began in earnest as the airline unveiled the slogan “First to Fly the A380-Experience the Difference in 2006.” Photo: Airbus

19 Airbus A380s remained in the fleet before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the airline said it would retire a further seven from service in due course. SQ would announce that the type would re-enter service on November 18, 2021, flying to London Heathrow Airport (LHR).

As of mid-2022, the airline had 15 superjumbos in its fleet, eight in service and seven parked.