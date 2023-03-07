Finnair Records 86% Increase in Passenger Traffic

DALLAS — Finland’s largest carrier, Finnair (AY) transported 823,500 passengers in February 2023. When compared to January 2023 and February 2022 passenger traffic increased by 85.9% and 0.9% respectively.

February has the fewest days in the year, therefore month-on-month figures are not fully comparable as data tracking has a shorter period in February. Regardless, the figures provide evidence that AY is recovering from COVID-19 impacts.

The strengthening of passenger traffic follows industry trends, however, the geopolitical instability in Europe ( Russia’s airspace closure) negatively impacted the Asian traffic figures when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The distance-based traffic calculations do not account for longer routings caused by the airspace closure because they are based on the Great Circle distance.

Photo: Michal Mendyck/Airways

Capacity Breakdown

Overall, capacity (measured in Available Seat Kilometers, ASK) increased by 24.8% in February year-on-year but decreased by 7.7% month-on-month. AY’s passenger traffic ( measured in Revenue Passenger kilometers, RPK) increased by 114% year-on-year but decreased by 3.8% month-on-month for February.

The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) increased by 31.4% points year-on-year and by 3.1% points month-on-month to 75.2%. For February the PLF in Asian traffic, North Atlantic, European, Middle Eastern, and domestic traffic stood at 76.1% 59.5%, 79%, 78.1%, and 73% respectively.

With Asian and North Atlantic traffic showing improvements in PLF.

Finnair. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Passenger Numbers, RPK per Market

Passenger numbers and RPK increased in Asian-traffic year-on-year by 222.3% and 225%, the North Atlantic market also increased increases in both passenger numbers and RPK standing at 27.1% and 30.2% respectively.

In the European market, passenger traffic and RPK both experienced increases of 72.3% and 63.1% respectively.

The Middle Eastern market also recorded increases in passenger numbers and PRK, the market reported a 623.4% and 646.6% increase respectively.

Lastly, the Domestic market also experienced an increase in passenger numbers and RPK year-on-year at 61.4% and 50.1% respectively.

The current data depicts an optimistic period for the flag carrier, with Passenger numbers and RPK both increasing in all markets.

Featured image: OH-LTR, Finnair Airbus A330-300 @KSEA. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways