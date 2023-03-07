Finnair Records 86% Increase in Passenger Traffic

DALLAS — Finland’s largest carrier, Finnair (AY) transported 823,500 passengers in February 2023. When compared to January 2023 and February 2022 passenger traffic increased by 85.9% and 0.9% respectively.
February has the fewest days in the year, therefore month-on-month figures are not fully comparable as data tracking has a shorter period in February. Regardless, the figures provide evidence that AY is recovering from COVID-19 impacts.
The strengthening of passenger traffic follows industry trends, however, the geopolitical instability in Europe ( Russia’s airspace closure) negatively impacted the Asian traffic figures when compared to pre-pandemic levels.
The distance-based traffic calculations do not account for longer routings caused by the airspace closure because they are based on the Great Circle distance.
Capacity Breakdown
Overall, capacity (measured in Available Seat Kilometers, ASK) increased by 24.8% in February year-on-year but decreased by 7.7% month-on-month. AY’s passenger traffic ( measured in Revenue Passenger kilometers, RPK) increased by 114% year-on-year but decreased by 3.8% month-on-month for February.
The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) increased by 31.4% points year-on-year and by 3.1% points month-on-month to 75.2%. For February the PLF in Asian traffic, North Atlantic, European, Middle Eastern, and domestic traffic stood at 76.1% 59.5%, 79%, 78.1%, and 73% respectively.
With Asian and North Atlantic traffic showing improvements in PLF.
Passenger Numbers, RPK per Market
Passenger numbers and RPK increased in Asian-traffic year-on-year by 222.3% and 225%, the North Atlantic market also increased increases in both passenger numbers and RPK standing at 27.1% and 30.2% respectively.
In the European market, passenger traffic and RPK both experienced increases of 72.3% and 63.1% respectively.
The Middle Eastern market also recorded increases in passenger numbers and PRK, the market reported a 623.4% and 646.6% increase respectively.
Lastly, the Domestic market also experienced an increase in passenger numbers and RPK year-on-year at 61.4% and 50.1% respectively.
The current data depicts an optimistic period for the flag carrier, with Passenger numbers and RPK both increasing in all markets.
Featured image: OH-LTR, Finnair Airbus A330-300 @KSEA. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways