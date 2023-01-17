Finnair Expands European Network for Summer 2023

DALLAS – Finnair (AY) is expanding its European network for Summer 2023 as part of its network overhaul. This follows the impact of the closure of Russian airspace, which has severely impacted the airline’s European-Asian transit operation through its Helsinki Vantaa Airport (HEL) hub.

New routes will be launched from HEL to Bodø Airport (BOO) in Norway thrice weekly, and Milan Linate (LIN) at the start of the summer schedule from late March. It is also relaunching flights to the Slovenian capital Ljubljana (LJU).

The airline will also add additional frequencies on various other European services, including Berlin (BER), Copenhagen (CPH), Riga (RIX) and Vilnius (VNO). In total, it will serve 50 destinations across the region this summer.

Finnair Airbus A321ceo (OH-LZL). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

“Seamless Connectivity”

Ole Orver, Finnair’s chief commercial officer, said: “Travel has recovered at a good pace so we are increasing flights to popular destinations across Europe for leisure and business travellers.

“We also rescheduled a number of services – both long and short-haul – to ensure seamless connectivity for our flights to Japan to meet the increase in demand from Asia.”

Indeed, for summer 2023, the airline will also offer flights to Bangkok (BKK), Delhi (DEL), Hong Kong (HKG), Osaka (KIX), Seoul (ICN), Shanghai (PVG), Singapore (SIN) and both of Tokyo’s airports (HND/NRT).

Featured Image: Finnair operates the Airbus A350-900 primarily on its long-haul routes. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways.