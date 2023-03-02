Two Finnair A350s Don Moomin Centenary Livery

DALLAS — Finnair (AY), Finland’s flag carrier, has designed a special aircraft livery and passenger experience to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Today, AY shared new images of two A350 aircraft painted in a special “Moomin” livery, dedicated to the famous Finnish animated series for children, which has been many times associated with the Finnish culture and people.

“Finnair’s mission is to enrich life by bridging the world. This is also the theme of our centenary. Moomins represent friendship, community, and going on adventures together, so they are a great fit for our values,” says Finnair’s CEO, Topi Manner. “Customers will be able to see the centenary in many ways throughout 2023, as we remember our heritage and look forward to the next 100 years.”

The two fortunate aircraft are two Airbus A350-900s, registered as OH-LWO and OH-LWP, which have remained in operation with Finnair since February and September of 2020, respectively. In addition to these two planes, other AY aircraft have been given special paint jobs to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the company. The planes OH-LWR and OH-LXM now feature the message “Bringing us together since 1923” on their fuselages.

With the launch of the “Moomin” special livery, Finnair has also announced a contest inviting aviation enthusiasts to share photos and videos of the painting to compete for the winning of two Business Class flights to Tokyo or Helsinki on board the Airbus A350.

Photos: Finnair

A Special 2023 Year for Finnair

Finnair is the first and largest airline in Finland, representing a big share of the country’s economy, and it serves as a major carrier whose goal is transporting passengers between Europe and Eastern Asia via its main hubs in Helsinki (HEL), and now also in Stockholm (ARN).

It was founded on November 1, 1923, and for almost a hundred years it has been evolving into one of the most important airlines in Europe. AY offers flights to more than 60 destinations with a fleet of around 80 aircraft and plays a key role in the oneworld Alliance, along with British Airways (BA), Japan Airlines (JL), and Iberia (IB).

This year, the airline has been preparing many special events regarding its centenary, for which every commercial aviation enthusiast should be prepared, as these will certainly extend to flight price discounts, contests, and more.

Featured image: Finnair