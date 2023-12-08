Fiji Airways Grows US Footprint with JetBlue Partnership

DALLAS — Fiji Airways (FJ) has announced a new interline partnership with US-based airline JetBlue (B6). Customers can purchase fares on both airlines with just one ticket and seamlessly connect between flights on FJ and B6.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Andre Viljoen has welcomed the partnership with the New York City-based airline, saying the potential for both carriers is limitless.

“We have been exploring innovative means to grow our footprint in the United States, and I am delighted that JetBlue has come on board as an interline partner,” Viljoen said.

Fiji Airways Business Class. Photo: Fiji Airways

A Focus on the US Market

Fiji Airways has a special interest in the USA. On the West Coast, FJ operates scheduled flights out of both Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Fijian flag carrier flies daily between Nadi and Los Angeles and up to five times a week between Nadi and San Francisco. The flights take approximately 11.5 hours, while the nonstop flights from San Francisco operate three times a week and take around 11 hours.

Fiji’s CEO notes that this interline partnership aims to address the misconception held by many Americans that Fiji is too distant and challenging to reach. By expanding its flight options, FJ has enhanced its accessibility, allowing passengers to fly from hundreds of locations in the USA to the island of Fiji.

“With JetBlue, we can welcome guests beyond the US given the airline’s 100 domestic and international network destinations, including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Orlando, Utah and San Juan,” added Viljoen.

Additionally, not only can American passengers easily travel to Fiji, but they can also connect to Australia, New Zealand, and destinations in Asia, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, and other islands in the Pacific, using FJ.

Fiji Airways flies to the US using two types of Airbus aircraft: the A330-200 and the A350-900.

Featured image: Fiji Airways