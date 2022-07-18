High Expectations, Low in Orders: Farnborough Airshow Day One Recap

Original Article: GE Aviation Secures Lufthansa Engine Order for 777 Aircraft

July 17, 2022

FARNBOROUGH – The Lufthansa Group (LH) announced at FIA2022 an order for a combined total of 18 GE9X and GE90 engines to power its fleet of long-haul Boeing 777 freight aircraft.

To improve its cargo fleet, LH had recently announced the acquisition of Boeing 777 Freighters and Boeing 777-8 Freighters powered by GE9X and GE90, respectively. Four GE90 engines and 14 GE9X engines are included in the new engine order.

The GE9X is both the quietest GE engine ever made and the most powerful commercial aircraft engine in terms of pounds of thrust per decibel. When compared to the GE90-115B, the engine will reduce fuel usage by up to 10% specifically.

In addition, both the GE9X and GE90 are compatible with any authorized sustainable aviation fuel, much like all GE commercial engines.

Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Comments from Lufthansa Group, GE

“We continue investing in more fuel-efficient, quieter, and more economical aircraft and engines that emit significantly less CO2,” said Dorothea von Boxberg, CEO of Lufthansa Cargo. “This purchase of GE engines enables us to drive our fleet modernization with premium products that enable increased operating efficiencies, as well as lower our fuel burn and reduce carbon emissions.”

“GE has a great history and proven track record of powering freighter-dedicated aircraft,” said Russell Stokes, President, and CEO, Commercial Engines and Services for GE. “We are proud to continue building our relationship with Lufthansa as they continue to modernize their fleet for cargo operations.”

GE is a world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines, components, and integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft. IHI Corporation, Safran Aircraft Engines, Safran Aero Boosters, and MTU Aero Engines AG are participants in the GE9X engine program.

Featured Photo: GE Aviation

