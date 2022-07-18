July 18, 2022
High Expectations, Low in Orders: Farnborough Airshow Day One Recap
FARNBOROUGH – Today marked the first official day of the Farnborough Airshow, with major orders from Boeing and minor announcements from other exhibitors. 

After a four-year hiatus, the enthusiasm of attendees was apparent, who delighted in the impressive flight demonstrations.

Although orders were scarce, Boeing made a strong showing, with back-to-back orders from All Nippon Airways (NH) and Delta Air Lines (DL), overshadowing the news items from the airshow. 

Take a look at the highlights from day one of the airshow. Stay tuned to Airways for further coverage throughout the week.

Airbus, LATAM Reach Agreement to Remove CO2 from Atmosphere

The New Dash-8 Turboprop Freighters

ANA Finalizes Major Boeing MAX, 777-8F Order

Delta Orders 100 Boeing 737-10 MAX

GE Aviation Secures Lufthansa Engine Order for Boeing 777

UltraFan: Rolls-Royce’s World’s Largest Aero-Engine Demonstrator

Eve Unveils eVTOL Design, Cabin Mockup

Embraer Bites Back with the Tech Shark (+Photos)

Featured image: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Deputy Editor
Deputy Editor at Airways Magazine. Born and raised New Yorker. Get in touch: kochan@airwaysmag.com

