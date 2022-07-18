High Expectations, Low in Orders: Farnborough Airshow Day One Recap

FARNBOROUGH – Today marked the first official day of the Farnborough Airshow, with major orders from Boeing and minor announcements from other exhibitors.
After a four-year hiatus, the enthusiasm of attendees was apparent, who delighted in the impressive flight demonstrations.
Although orders were scarce, Boeing made a strong showing, with back-to-back orders from All Nippon Airways (NH) and Delta Air Lines (DL), overshadowing the news items from the airshow.
Take a look at the highlights from day one of the airshow. Stay tuned to Airways for further coverage throughout the week.
Featured image: Kochan Kleps/Airways