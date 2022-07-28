Farnborough International Airshow 2022 Final Roundup

FARNBOROUGH – Although expectations were high, the Farnborough Airshow saw a modest number of aircraft orders and announcements from manufacturers. Here’s an overview of what happened.

As this was the first Farnborough Airshow in four years, attendees and remote observers worldwide were eager to see a strong recovery in the aviation industry lead to exciting updates and announcements.

The Airshow saw orders from all four main aircraft manufacturers, Airbus, ATR, Boeing, and Embraer, as they simultaneously showcased their latest and greatest products.

Listen to this article:

Photo: Airbus

Airbus Announcements and Orders

While Airbus did not see as many aircraft orders as Boeing, the aircraft manufacturer garnered three orders for narrowbody aircraft.

Airbus sent its A350-900 ‘Airspace Explorer’, complementing an A220-300 sent by airBaltic (BT) and another A350-900 from ITA Airways (AZ).

The first day of the Farnborough Airshow did not see any orders for the manufacturer, but the second day saw an order by Delta Air Lines (DL) for 12 A220-300s, bringing its total orders for A220s to 107.

On day two, Airbus announced that it would develop a test demonstrator with CFM on board an A380 for open fan engine architecture.

On the third day, LATAM (LA) ordered 17 A321neo aircraft and also committed to ordering A321XLRs.

Additionally, easyJet (EC) confirmed its order for 56 A320neo aircraft, a substantial fleet addition for the low-cost carrier.

Photo: ATR

ATR Announcements and Orders

ATR received a substantial amount of orders for its latest-generation turboprop aircraft, and further demonstrated the value of the Japanese market for its products.

Turboprop aircraft by ATR have become extremely popular in the Japanese market, finding value in connecting small communities throughout the country.

The first order for ATR at the Farnborough Airshow came from Feel Air Holdings, a new venture, which ordered 36 aircraft, consisting of both the 42-600 and larger 72-600 models.

ATR, Oriental Air Bridge Executives | Photo: ATR

Another order, for one ATR 42-600, came from Oriental Air Bridge (OC), another Japanese airline, to bolster the airline’s operations in the south of Japan.

A new leasing company, Abelo, ordered 20 ATR aircraft, including ten 72-600s and ten 42-600S (Short Takeoff and Landing variant).

A final order, for a single ATR 72-600, came from Afrijet (J7), a Gabonese airline, which will bring the airline’s 72-600 fleet to six by 2023.

Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Boeing Announcements and Orders

Boeing made ten major announcements ranging from new aircraft, finalized orders, aircraft commitments, and cargo conversion selections. In total, Boeing received new or finalized orders for 267 aircraft.

In addition to orders and announcements, the aircraft manufacturer sent its Boeing 737-10 MAX and 777X aircraft from Seattle to be displayed at the Airshow. The orders from the Airshow reinforce Boeing’s commitment to the strength of the 737 MAX program.

To start the Airshow with a bang, Boeing saw its first order from Delta Air Lines (DL), who ordered 100 Boeing 737-10 MAX aircraft with 30 options. In addition, the carrier ordered cabin reconfigurations for 29 recently acquired 737-900(ER) aircraft.

Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Shortly after, All Nippon Airways (NH) finalized its order for 20 737-8 MAX aircraft with 10 options. The carrier also became the first in Asia to order the 777-8, of which it will acquire two of Boeing’s latest generation freighter aircraft.

The final order from the first day came from Aircompany Armenia (RM) and Georgian Airways (A9), who ordered three 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF).

To start the second day of the Airshow, 777 Partners, the investment firm behind Flair Airlines (F8) and upcoming Australian low-cost carrier Bonza Airways, announced a new order for 66 737-8 MAX aircraft, bringing its total of Boeing aircraft on order to 134.

Later, major aircraft lessor, AerCap, announced an order for five additional 787-9 aircraft, one of the few orders for widebody aircraft from the Airshow. Aviation Capital Group, another aircraft leasing company, announced an order for 12 737-8 MAX aircraft, taking its 737-8 order book up to 34.

Finally, BBAM announced an order for nine additional 737-800(BCF) aircraft, showing the strength of the second-hand market for 737 aircraft.

The third day of the Airshow saw one order for Boeing, from Azerbaijan Airlines (J2), for four additional 787-8 aircraft. Qatar Airways (QR) finalized an order for 25 737-10 MAX aircraft after sending a Boeing 777 and 787 to the Farnborough Airshow.

The final major announcement for Boeing at the Airshow came from Cargolux (CV), who confirmed that they would be selecting the 777-8 Freighter to replace its aging 747-400 Freighter aircraft.

Embraer Chief Executive Officer, Francisco Gomes Neto, at FIA2022 | Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Embraer Announcements and Orders

Embraer made a series of announcements from across its platform of products, from its eVTOL subsidiary, EVE, to both first-generation E175 family and E2 family aircraft.

With its E190-E2 Tech Shark and E195-E2 Tech Lion in attendance at the Airshow, the manufacturer garnered an order from Porter Airlines (PD) for 20 E195-E2s, increasing its firm order total to 50 of the aircraft type.

Additionally, Embraer saw an order from Alaska Airlines (AS) for eight new E175s, an order from Astral Aviation (8V) for two E190 converted freighters through aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital, and a leasing agreement for Star Air (S5) to begin E175 operations.

Embraer’s eVTOL subsidiary, EVE, revealed its full cabin mock-up for the first time, the culmination of years of work to develop the latest technology in user experience.

The manufacturer made an exciting exit as its E195-E2 made its way back to Brazil, with a pit stop at London City Airport (LCY) for the first time.

The aircraft demonstrated its steep approach capabilities in anticipation of its certification for a steep approach at LCY.

Featured Image: Airbus Space