US Flight Attendants to Get More Rest Between Shifts

DALLAS – Beginning in November, US-based flight attendants will be able to get a little more rest between shifts. The FAA today ruled that airlines are required to give FAs at least 10 hours off duty between shifts, up from the current nine.

According to the Associated Press, the rule goes into effect in 30 days; airlines have 90 days to comply. Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said that the extra hour of rest would contribute to safety.

In 2018, Congress directed the FAA to increase the amount of rest for flight attendants and eliminate the loopholes and certain circumstances that allowed them to work with less than the minimum requirements.

“It took us way too long, but we are finally here,” Nolen said at a news conference at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).

According to the AP article, current rules allow flight attendants to work up to 14-hour days with nine hours of rest between flights.

The issuance of the new rules was delayed, in part, by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the FAA took public comments in 2019 and 2021 and received over 1,000 from airlines, FAs, and the public.

