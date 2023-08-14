FAA Extends Relaxed Slot Rule at NYC Airports

DALLAS — The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted airlines flexibility on slot usage requirements for New York City airports in response to the current shortage of air traffic controllers (ATC).

Ch-aviation reports that the FAA has extended a waiver of slot usage requirements at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York La Guardia Airport (LGA), and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) until October 28, 2023. Carriers are permitted to voluntarily return up to 10% of their slots during this period, in contrast to the normal slot usage regulations, where carriers are subject to the “use-it-or-lose-it” rule.

Airlines for America (A4A), a Washington, D.C.-based lobbying group that has represented major North American airlines since 1936, requested the slot usage flexibility extension.

A4A members include American Airlines (AA), Alaska Airlines (AS), Atlas Air (5Y), Delta Air Lines (DL), FedEx Express (FX), Hawaiian Airlines (HA), JetBlue Airways (B6), Southwest Airlines (WN), United Airlines (UA), and UPS Airlines (5X).

While the FAA is working with the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) to address the ongoing staffing issues, the aviation authority expects airlines to transport more passengers by operating larger aircraft and to keep passengers informed about any possible disruptions.

Featured image: N812NW Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 at JFK. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways