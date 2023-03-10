FAA Gives Approval to Resume Boeing 787 Deliveries

DALLAS — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted approval to Boeing to restart deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner widebody aircraft next week. The approval was given after Boeing addressed recent concerns raised by the agency related to a data analysis error regarding the aircraft’s forward pressure bulkhead.

The FAA has stated that Boeing has resolved the concerns and may resume issuing airworthiness certificates next week. Reuters reported that Boeing confirmed it had completed the necessary analysis and confirmed the aircraft met the required standards without requiring further production or fleet action.

The news outlet also stated that a United Airlines (UA) spokesperson said the airline expected to take delivery of another 787 by the end of the month. According to Boeing, the FAA will determine when “787 ticketing and deliveries resume, and we are working with our customers on delivery timing.”

N789EX Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Nick Sheeder/airways

Mounting Dreamliner Delays

Last month, Boeing paused the delivery of its 787 Dreamliner to look into an “analysis error” made by a supplier related to the forward pressure bulkhead.

No deliveries had been made since January 26, and the company was not able to resume them until they could demonstrate to the FAA that they had fixed the issue.

But back in May 2021, Dreamliner deliveries were suspended when the FAA found gaps around the forward pressure bulkhead, which is produced by Spirit Aerosystems and serves as a barrier between the pressurized cabin and the front of the plane.

Boeing agreed to replace this component in order to obtain clearance to restart deliveries in August 2022. It is now cleared once again to restart deliveries of the widebody aircraft.

Featured image: The Dreamliner takes off. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways