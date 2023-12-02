FAA Proposes 25-Hour Cockpit Voice Recorder Requirement

DALLAS — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is proposing an extension to the cockpit voice-recording requirement for newly manufactured aircraft, increasing it to 25 hours. The purpose of the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) is to capture all cockpit transmissions and sounds, including pilots’ voices and engine noises.

According to FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker, this proposed rule aims to provide a greater amount of data for identifying the causes of incidents and preventing them in the future. The commitment to address this issue came after the Safety Summit in March 2023, where over 200 safety leaders gathered to discuss methods of improving flight safety.

By aligning with regulations set by the International Civil Aviation Organization and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, this rule would bring the FAA in line with international standards. Currently, FAA regulations require voice recorders to store only two hours of data.

The proposed rule is set to be published in the Federal Register on Monday, December 4, 2023. The public will then have a 60-day period to provide comments on the proposal.

Alongside the CVR, there is also the flight data recorder (FDR), which is widely recognized as the primary source of information in the investigation of air accidents.

These two devices can even be integrated into a single unit. The CVR and FDR work together to objectively document the aircraft’s flight history, providing valuable insights for subsequent investigations.

Explore the devices’ captivating history and those who pioneered the technology to get a deeper insight into the remarkable advancements the CVR and FDR have undergone since their initial introduction.

Featured image: Flight Data Recorder. Photo: NTSB.gov