Eve Unveils eVTOL Design, Cabin Mockup at FIA2022

FARNBOROUGH – At a press conference today at the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow, Eve unveiled a mockup of the interior for its planned eVTOL aircraft, which includes lightweight seats made of recycled plastic for the passenger cabin and a single-pilot flight deck.

More importantly, the manufacturer also unveiled a redesign in which a wing and canard configuration is substituted with a wing and empennage arrangement.

Eight vertical lift rotors and two pusher propellers will be present on the aircraft, which can fly up to 60 kilometers on a single electric charge. With a cruise speed of 125 mph, the majority of the piloted trips, departing from vertiports in city centers, are most likely to last a little longer than 30 minutes.

The new generation of air taxis will be introduced to the public for the first time when the cabin is revealed at the Farnborough event. Advanced air mobility (AAM) pioneers like Eve anticipate the launch of commercial services in 2025 and a sharp increase in the number of planes in service, but the company hasn’t been particularly specific about the nature of the passenger experience so far.

Eve claims that it currently has provisional sales agreements in place for the delivery of 1,910 aircraft. By 2040, the business projects that around 100,000 eVTOLs will be in use commercially across the globe.

Eve cabin mockup at FIA2022. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

eVTOL Operations

The list of operators, flight booking platforms, and leasing companies that have committed to buy the Eve aircraft now includes Republic Airways (YX), Halo Aviation, Blade, Falko, Fahari Aviation (a subsidiary of Kenya Airways [KQ]), Bristow, Helisul Aviação, Flapper, Helipass, Widerøe Zero, Falcon Aviation, and Avantto.

The company claims that while it has no plans to operate the aircraft itself, it does plan to work closely with its clients to develop effective business plans for the aviation industry. Through an IPO in May, Eve raised US$377m, which the company would use to finance its intentions to release the new eVTOL model in 2026.

After merging Eve with special purpose acquisition business Zanite, its parent company, Brazil’s Embraer, still holds the bulk of the company’s shares.

Another angle of Eve’s eVTOL aircraft passenger cabin. Photo: Eve

Advanced Air Mobility Ecosystem

Eve says it is working on essential components of what it refers to as the AAM ecosystem, such as air traffic control and aircraft maintenance, with the support of the Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer. Eve also began collaborating with the Dutch university TU Delft earlier this year to look into the ride quality of eVTOLs and how all passengers, including those in wheelchairs, might be accommodated.

In June, Eve hosted its inaugural advisory board meeting in Lisbon, Portugal. This occasion served to solicit opinions and dialogue from consumers and partners regarding many facets of the urban air mobility business. More than 20 people from operators of fixed-wing and rotorcraft, ride-sharing services, and lessors attended the event, which addressed topics such as operations, service and support, aircraft performance, urban air traffic management, cabin design, and passenger travel.

Featured image: Kochan Kleps/Airways