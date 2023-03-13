EVA Air Orders Five Additional Boeing 787-9s

DALLAS – Taiwan-based carrier EVA Air (BR) has ordered five additional Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. These new aircraft are slated for delivery between 2025 and 2027. The Taipei-based carrier announced that it had placed the order for the new aircraft directly with Boeing. The deal is valued at around US$1.78bn at list prices.

These new aircraft will use General Electric GEnx engines, the same power plants on its other Dreamliners. BR currently has ten 787s in its fleet, including four 787-9s and six 787-10s.

Eva Air Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (B-17882). Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways.

Dreamliner Fleet

The airline received its first Dreamliner (B-17881) in September 2018 as part of a lease agreement with five other 787s. Four are not leased, including the most recent delivery (B-17807) in September 2020. EVA Air also has 11 787s on order, with two -9s scheduled for delivery this year. Once all have been delivered, the total number in the Star Alliance carriers fleet will be 26 in 2027. The 787-10s will primarily be used on flights to Asia and Oceania, while BR will use on flights to North America and Europe.

The deal comes six months after fellow Taiwanese carrier China Airlines (CI) committed to new 787s. In August, CI ordered 16 Boeing 787s to replace its aging fleet of Airbus A330s.

EVA Air Boeing 777-300(ER) (B-16731). Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways.

Other Fleet

EVA Air’s long-haul fleet also consists of 32 Boeing 777-300ERs and seven Boeing 777F, with an additional freighter due for delivery at the end of 2023. The airline also operates three Airbus A330-200s and nine A330-300s. Its short-haul fleet consists of 21 Airbus A321ceos. However, three will be retired in 2023.

Taiwanese carriers have reported strong revenues since the country opened to travel in 2022. With the addition of mainland China relaxing travel restrictions, Taiwanese carriers, including BR, have seen a surge in demand.

EVA Air is Taiwan’s second-largest airline, and in February, it reported US$420m in sales, a 48.3% increase from February 2022.

Featured Image: EVA Air Boeing 787-9 (B-17883). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.