EVA Air Orders Five More Boeing 787 Dreamliners

DALLAS — Boeing announced that it had received a new order from EVA Air (BR), the second-largest airline in Taiwan.

The Taiwanese carrier will receive an additional five units of the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, deliveries of which are expected between 2025 and 2027.

The total number of Dreamliners BR will be flying soon will rise to up to 26 units; 13 Boeing 787-9s and 13 Boeing 787-10 variants. However, at the moment of writing only 10 units of the family have been delivered to the airline.

Clay Sun, President of EVA Air, stated, “Our 787 fleet has become the foundation of our carbon-neutral growth strategy and we will continue to leverage this airplane’s unrivaled efficiency and performance for many years to come. This new order supports our ongoing commitment to operate a more sustainable fleet that will enable us to reduce carbon emissions while providing our passengers with world-class service.”

According to Sun, their upcoming new Dreamliners will be put into service on long-haul routes to Europe and North America from its hub in Taipei (TPE). Additionally, it is now official that BR will end up including its popular Premium Economy Class Cabin on the Boeing 787-9 variants, while its longer brother will continue operating in a two-class configuration on flights within Asia and to Oceania.

Interestingly, the Taiwanese carrier is a pioneer in the Premium Economy Class concept, as it was the first airline worldwide to announce and introduce this idea in 1991 with the name “Elite Class.”

Today, this option is still only available on their largest Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, but not for long.

The Boeing 787 family is still 32 units away from surpassing the Boeing 777 as the most popular aircraft in EVA Air’s fleet. Photo: Luca Flores

About EVA Air

EVA Air is one of the most famous and well-awarded Asian airlines. Based at the Taipei-Taoyuan Airport (TPE), it is the second largest airline in the partially recognized country of Taiwan, following very closely its major rival in the country; China Airlines (CI).

Along with its regional subsidiary UNI Air (B7), this airline operates an extensive network of 57 short-medium-haul and 15 intercontinental routes in total. Additionally, the entity also flies separate cargo services under the brand “EVA Air Cargo”, reaching a total of 20 destinations.

The fleet of EVA Air consists of 20 Airbus A321s in terms of narrow-body aircraft, while its long-haul fleet is composed of 12 Airbus A330s, 10 Boeing 787, and 42 Boeing 777 Family jets. On the other hand, for the shortest flights, UNI Air operates a fleet of 14 ATR 72 propeller aircraft.

In 2014, EVA Air joined the Star Alliance group, which enabled the company to reach for a much larger and quicker expansion worldwide, with the help of neighboring airlines such as All Nippon Airways (NH), Thai Airways (TG), or Singapore Airlines (SQ).

EVA Air Dreamliner. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways