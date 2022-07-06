EVA Air to Launch Milan, Munich Nonstop Routes

EVA Air (BR) will begin nonstop flights from Taipei to two well-known European cities: Milan on October 25, 2022, and Munich on November 3, 2022.

The routes will consist of two weekly flights to Milan and four weekly flights to Munich.

In addition to the present London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Vienna gateways, the addition of the Milan and Munich services would give EVA the best-developed Taiwan-Europe network with the highest frequency, giving passengers more options on well-traveled routes. On July 6, 2022, travelers will be able to book flights and purchase tickets at the airline’s website.

EVA Air B-16731 Boeing 777-300(ER). Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

First European Route Expansion in 25 Years

EVA had intended to begin service to Milan in February 2020, but the pandemic and related lockdowns prevented it. It is currently pushing forward with service to the financial center and second-largest city in Italy. The Milan and Munich services are the airline’s first route expansion in the European market by EVA in 25 years.

EVA runs direct flights to Taipei from London and Amsterdam with a stop in Bangkok in addition to nonstop flights from Paris, Vienna, and London. When choosing to arrive in one place and depart from another, the new service will allow business and leisure visitors more itinerary options.

Just like passengers from Paris and Vienna can currently, travelers from Milan and Munich will be able to arrive at Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) in the early morning and quickly connect to one of EVA’s regular flights to destinations around the northeast and southeast Asia.

EVA Air B-16722 Boeing 777-300(ER) (Hello Kitty Shining Star Livery). Photo: Casey Groulx/Airways

Milan, Munich Routes in Detail

The airline will use its Boeing 777-300ERs to fly the following routes:

Route Flight No. Frequency Departure Arrival Taipei-Milan BR95 2.6 21:50 06:15+1 Milan-Taipei BR96 3.7 11:00 06:15+1 EVA Air

Route Flight No. Frequency Departure Arrival Taipei-Munich BR71 1 23:10 07:25+1 3.5.7 23:40 07:55+1 Munich-Taipei BR72 2 11:40 06:40+1 1.4.6 12:30 07:30+1 EVA Air

EVA stands for Evergreen Airways. The Star Alliance member is a Taiwanese international airline based at TPE near Taipei, Taiwan, operating passenger and dedicated cargo services to over 40 international destinations in Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America.

Featured image: Eva Air B-16706 Boeing 777-300(ER). Photo: Sean Brink/Airways