Eurowings Expands Summer Flight Service
DALLAS — Eurowings (E2) is adding new routes from its bases in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Prague, and Salzburg for summer 2023.

The new additions are based on the upcoming boom in summer travel and are meant to further expand the airline’s existing destinations in 37 countries.

A few weeks ago, the airline announced a program expansion from its Berlin and Graz bases, and this is a continuation of that.

Eurowings D-AENE Airbus A320Neo. Photo: Airways/Alberto Cucini.

New Flight Additions

Eurowings launched the most extensive expansion from its largest base, Dusseldorf. Some of the new additions include flights to Oslo, Verona, Samsun, Adana, Malta, Monastir, and Yerevan.

The airline also added new destinations from Hamburg including Tunis, Nador, and Malta, along with flights to Zakynthos and Geneva from Prague. In addition, Eurowings will fly to the Greek city of Thessaloniki from Salzburg, and to Volos and Monastir from Stuttgart.

All of the new routes will operate on various days and frequencies, offering passengers more direct connections to different countries and popular vacation spots.

Featured image: Eurowings – D-AEWF – Airbus A320. Airways/Julian Schöpfer

author
Rachel Dube is a freelance travel and beauty writer based in NYC. Her work has appeared in The Zoe Report, Insider, and CN Traveller, among many others. When she's not writing, she is planning her next trip or spending time with her pup, Cookie. Most days you'll find Rachel researching destinations, hanging out with her friends and family, or planning her next flight route.

