Eurowings Expands Summer Flight Service

DALLAS — Eurowings (E2) is adding new routes from its bases in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Prague, and Salzburg for summer 2023.

The new additions are based on the upcoming boom in summer travel and are meant to further expand the airline’s existing destinations in 37 countries.

A few weeks ago, the airline announced a program expansion from its Berlin and Graz bases, and this is a continuation of that.

Eurowings D-AENE Airbus A320Neo. Photo: Airways/Alberto Cucini.

New Flight Additions

Eurowings launched the most extensive expansion from its largest base, Dusseldorf. Some of the new additions include flights to Oslo, Verona, Samsun, Adana, Malta, Monastir, and Yerevan.

The airline also added new destinations from Hamburg including Tunis, Nador, and Malta, along with flights to Zakynthos and Geneva from Prague. In addition, Eurowings will fly to the Greek city of Thessaloniki from Salzburg, and to Volos and Monastir from Stuttgart.

All of the new routes will operate on various days and frequencies, offering passengers more direct connections to different countries and popular vacation spots.

Featured image: Eurowings – D-AEWF – Airbus A320. Airways/Julian Schöpfer