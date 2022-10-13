Eurowings Europe Moves Registration to Malta

DALLAS – Eurowings Europe (E2), a Lufthansa (LH) subsidiary, has moved its registration to Malta. Previously registered in Austria, the carrier obtained an air operator certificate (AOC) from Transport Malta.

Eurowings will register 19 aircraft from the A320 family in the central Mediterranean archipelago.

The airline was founded in August 2015 under the Lufthansa Group. E2’s main base is in Vienna Schwechat (VIE), with additional bases in Salzburg W.A. Mozart (SZG) and Palma de Mallorca (PMI). The fleet is broken up between six A319s and 13 A320s.

Eurowings A320 (D-AIZS). Alberto Cucini/Airways

Eurowings Europe, Malta Authority Comments

Eurowings Europe director Stefan Beveridge said, “We aspire to become Europe’s number one value airline. We are delighted to have been granted an AOC for our new airline, Eurowings Europe Ltd. This gives us a tailwind as we continue our pan-European growth.”

He continued, “Malta has a unique and undisputed reputation as a jurisdiction of choice in the aviation industry. Its economic and regulatory framework will enable us to enter new markets as an attractive value airline and to compete successfully in our highly competitive environment.”

Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia promised agility and accessibility from the country, which is close to having 800 aircraft registered.

“Our various recent developments in this sector will, I’m sure, have a significant impact on our economy and generate further jobs,” said Aaron Farrugia.

Featured image: Eurowings A320 (D-AIZT). Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways