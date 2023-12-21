Eurowings Adds Routes to Expand Network from Berlin

DALLAS — Eurowings (EW) has recently announced the introduction of new routes connecting Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) to destinations in central and northern Europe, such as Trømso in Norway, Innsbruck in Austria, and Rovaniemi in Finland.

Over the past few weeks, the German low-cost carrier has been initiating routes to and from the German capital. Most recently, this included the addition of a route between BER and the Northern Norwegian holiday destination Trømso. Flights between Germany’s newest airport and the proclaimed ‘Capital of the Arctic’ will commence twice weekly, departing on Sundays and Thursdays using a pair of Airbus A320neos.

The flights to northern Norwegian city will use a pair of Airbus A320neos. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

Further Connections for Eurowing

Trømso isn’t the only new destination to come to Lufthansa’s (LH) sister airline, with a press release from BER confirming the arrival of new routes from the airport to the aforementioned cities These flights are set to start on December 23 and 14 January respectively. EW also operates connecting flights to most major Scandinavian cities, meaning that the airline is now a feasible option as a cheaper alternative when traveling throughout Northern Europe.

In late November, the German carrier announced a further eight routes from BER to gain influence in a market currently dominated by easyJet Europe (EC) and Ryanair (FR). In a statement to Airline Weekly, Eurowings’ CEO Jens Bischoff remarked that whilst “others are pulling back, we are moving in.” Bischoff referred to the other European low-cost carrier’s decision to cut on flights, something which EW has swiftly decided to take advantage of.

Eurowings inherited many of Air Berlin’s fleet and routes upon its bankruptcy. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

An Expected Expansion

The mostly regional carrier has rapidly expanded despite high airport fees, something which was a major reason for other European carriers cutting back on their flights from BER. EW is no stranger to rapid expansion, demonstrated when it gained massively from Air Berlin’s bankruptcy in late 2017.

Eurowings’ expansion does not come as much of a surprise, with the chosen destinations likely to see a major increase in traffic for the winter season. According to data from Flightradar24, Rovaniemi Airport (RVN) saw a 41% increase in traffic when comparing flights in June and December. It can then be expected that Eurowings’ shift towards snowy and mountainous regions should serve the carrier well in the coming months.

Featured Image: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways