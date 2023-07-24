Etihad to Relaunch Airbus A380 London Flights

DALLAS — Etihad Airways (EY), one of the most popular airlines in the Middle East, announced the return of its biggest aircraft, the Airbus A380. From July 25, EY will operate the Superjumbo between Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) and London Heathrow Airport (LHR) daily.

The Airbus A380, the largest airliner in the world, features 405 economy-class seats, providing an affordable and convenient option for travelers seeking a seamless journey. There are 70 business-class seats for those seeking an elevated level of comfort and sophistication, with plenty of space for work, relaxation, and entertainment, making it an ideal choice for corporate and leisure travelers.

Furthermore, the airline’s configuration offers an onboard lounge called ‘The Lobby’ and nine first-class seats, where passengers are pampered with unrivaled luxury and personalized service.

Etihad Airways sets itself apart beyond the first-class cabins with its extraordinary offering known as ‘The Residence’ an exclusive three-room suite onboard the Airbus A380 featuring a private living room, a separate bedroom, and a shower.

Etihad A6-APB Airbus A380. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Comments from Etihad CEO

“We know this will be welcomed by our guests who love Etihad’s incredible A380 and its award-winning cabins. We have decided the time is right to return some of our A380s into the fleet to satisfy the demand which has made them financially viable once more. We look forward to welcoming our guests again on board this remarkable aircraft.”, said the Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, Antonoaldo Neves.

According to Etihad’s press release from December 2022, they are also returning four Airbus A320s in service together with the A380s.

Featured image: Etihad Airways A6-APH Airbus A380. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways