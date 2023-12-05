Etihad Airways, TAP Air Portugal Begin Codeshare Flights

DALLAS — Etihad Airways (EY) and TAP Air Portugal (TP) have agreed upon a strategic codeshare agreement, which will enhance connectivity for passengers of both airlines.

As with most codeshare agreements, this partnership aims to provide a seamless travel experience and increased travel benefits for guests. EY’s customers will have access to a wide range of destinations within the TP network, including cities like Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, San Francisco, and Miami. Additionally, customers can explore destinations such as São Tomé, Madeira, Malaga, Seville, Valencia, Marrakech, and Dakar.

The codeshare agreement allows passengers to make a single booking, enjoy a streamlined check-in process, and have their baggage transferred seamlessly to their final destination. This collaboration aligns with EY’s objective to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s cultural and economic growth by welcoming more guests and offering them enhanced travel privileges and unforgettable experiences. The codeshare will be operational starting today, December 5, 2023.

Featured image: Etihad-TAP Air Portugal tails. Image: Etihad Airways