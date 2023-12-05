Etihad Airways, TAP Air Portugal Begin Codeshare Flights
Airlines Business / Finance

Etihad Airways, TAP Air Portugal Begin Codeshare Flights

Etihad-Tap Air Portugal tails. Image: Etihad Airways

DALLAS — Etihad Airways (EY) and TAP Air Portugal (TP) have agreed upon a strategic codeshare agreement, which will enhance connectivity for passengers of both airlines.

As with most codeshare agreements, this partnership aims to provide a seamless travel experience and increased travel benefits for guests. EY’s customers will have access to a wide range of destinations within the TP network, including cities like Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, San Francisco, and Miami. Additionally, customers can explore destinations such as São Tomé, Madeira, Malaga, Seville, Valencia, Marrakech, and Dakar.

The codeshare agreement allows passengers to make a single booking, enjoy a streamlined check-in process, and have their baggage transferred seamlessly to their final destination. This collaboration aligns with EY’s objective to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s cultural and economic growth by welcoming more guests and offering them enhanced travel privileges and unforgettable experiences. The codeshare will be operational starting today, December 5, 2023.

Featured image: Etihad-TAP Air Portugal tails. Image: Etihad Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor at Airways, AVSEC interpreter, and visual artist. I am a grammar and sci-fi literature geek who loves editing text and film.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Boliviana de Aviación (BoA) CP-3086 Boeing 767-300(ER) Photo: Pablo Gonzalez/Airways
Airbus, Airlines, Boeing

Boliviana de Aviación Retires Last Boeing 767-300ER

December 4, 2023
UPS Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways
Airlines, Airports

UPS to Build New Hub Facility at Hong

December 4, 2023
Air Malta MXP Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways
Airlines, Business / Finance

Air Malta Cancels Bookings from March 31, 2024

December 4, 2023
Turkish Airlines and Riyadh Air Sign MOU at ICAN 2023. Photo: Riyadh Air
Airlines, Technology

Turkish Airlines, Riyadh Air’s Groundbreaking Strategic Alliance

December 4, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X