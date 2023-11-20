Etihad Airways Announces Summer 2024 Schedule

DALLAS — Etihad Airways (EY), the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has announced its summer 2024 schedule, which highlights its plans for growth. The schedule includes new nonstop flights to Nice on the French Riviera as well as direct services to the Greek destinations of Mykonos and Santorini.

Additionally, the airline has made Copenhagen a year-round destination due to its popularity among guests. The timetable also includes increased frequencies to various destinations such as Ahmedabad, Athens, Bangkok, and Colombo, enhancing connectivity across the network.

The aim of this summer schedule is to provide customers with more options for European and Asian destinations that suit their preferences.

Etihad Airways A6-BLV Boeing 787-9 (Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Livery) EGLL. Photo: Ervin Eslami/Airways

Highlights of the Improved Schedule

Athens, Greece, will have an increase in flights to 12 per week from May and 14 per week from July.

Copenhagen, Denmark, will become a year-round destination with four flights per week.

Malaga, Spain, will have a three-weekly service for summer 2024.

Mykonos, Greece, will be served by two flights per week during the summer, and Santorini, Greece, will also have two weekly flights.

Nice, France, will be served by two non-stop weekly services starting in June 2024.

Bangkok, Thailand, will benefit from three additional flights per week starting in February, bringing the total to 17 flights per week.

Colombo, Sri Lanka, will see an increase in frequency to 10 weekly flights from January, rising to 14 flights per week from May. The schedule will also be adjusted to improve connectivity to European destinations.

Featured image: Etihad Boeing 787-9. Ohoito: Yifei Yu/Airways