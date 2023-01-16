Etihad Airways Announces New European Routes

DALLAS — Etihad Airways (EY) will add two new nonstop routes between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Copenhagen (CPH) and Dusseldorf (DUS) beginning October 1, 2023. The new additions will expand its connectivity to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other parts of Europe. It also marks the relaunch of the AUH-DUS route that was discontinued in January 2019.

Flights will run four times weekly to CPH and three times weekly to DUS. Both routes will be operated using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which offers 28 business class seats and 262 economy seats.

The new routes are intended to provide easier access between Abu Dhabi and Europe for business travelers and tourists alike.

Etihad will begin new routes to Copenhagen and Dusseldorf in October. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Expanding European Flight Options

Regarding the new routes, Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said, “We are thrilled to start flying to Denmark for the first time and to expand our network in Germany to our third city, providing guests with more holiday options and easier access between Abu Dhabi and Europe.”

“Our new flights will take off for the winter season—the perfect time for guests to escape the cold and enjoy Abu Dhabi’s beautiful beaches, world-class entertainment, and rich heritage—and also ideal for travelers choosing to experience the unique allure of Europe in the winter.

Featured Image: Etihad Airways’ 787-Dreamliner. Sean Brink/Airways