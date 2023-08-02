Etihad Airways Announces New Abu Dhabi-Boston Flight

DALLAS — Etihad Airways (EY) has announced the start of a new flight between Abu Dhabi and Boston in March 2024. The service will run four times a week, on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, as follows:

EY147: Abu Dhabi to Boston, 3:10 AM departure and 8:55 AM arrival.

EY148: Boston to Abu Dhabi, departing at 3:55 PM and arriving the next day at 12:00 PM.

The flight will take approximately 13 hours and 45 minutes westbound and 12 hours and 5 minutes eastbound, covering a distance of 6,670 miles.

Etihad will use a two-cabin Boeing 787-9 aircraft with 299 seats, including 28 business class seats and 271 economy class seats, for this route. Boston will become EY’s fourth destination in the US, joining Chicago (ORD), New York (JFK), and Washington (IAD).

The airline emphasizes the significant number of Emiratis who have studied in Boston, indicating a strong connection between the two cities. Additionally, Abu Dhabi has made substantial investments in Boston’s healthcare and education sectors, further reinforcing the ties between the two locations.

According to One Mile at a Time, Boston boasts a large international population, making it an attractive hub for the second largest of the two national airlines of the United Arab Emirates.

Emirates (EK) and Qatar Airways (QR) also fly to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS).

Feature image: Etihad Boeing 787-9. Photo: Yifei Yu/Airways