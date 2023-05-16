Etihad Airways Launches Flights to Osaka

DALLAS — Etihad Airways (EY) announced that it will launch flights between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Osaka Kansai International Airport (KIX) in Japan beginning on October 1, 2023. Osaka will be the second destination EY serves in Japan after Tokyo, which the airline has served for over 13 years. EY will operate this new flight five times weekly.

Etihad will operate this route using one of their Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. These aircraft are configured in a two-class layout with 28 lie-flat seats in business class and 271 seats in economy class.

Flight EY830 will depart AUH at 9:40 PM, arrive the following day at 11:55 AM at KIX, and operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The return flight EY831 will depart KIX at 5:25 PM, arrive at AUH at 10:55 PM, and operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline will join Dubai-based carrier Emirates in offering flights to Osaka from the UAE. Emirates (EK) flies nonstop daily flights between Dubai International (DXB) and KIX operated by a Boeing 777-300ER.

Etihad Airways A6-BLV Boeing 787-9 (Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Livery) EGLL. Photo: Ervin Eslami/Airways

Comments from Etihad CEO

Etihad Airways Chief Executive Officer Antonoaldo Neves commented, “We’re delighted to introduce flights to Osaka for the first time. As one of the world’s most cosmopolitan cities, I know visitors will enjoy exploring its heritage and sampling some of Osaka’s renowned hospitality.”

Adding, “Equally, the new route opens up Abu Dhabi to visitors from Osaka, and we look forward to welcoming guests to our vibrant home as well as giving them access to our growing, global network.”

Featured image: Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9. Ohoito: Yifei Yu /Airways