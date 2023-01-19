Etihad Airways Increases Jakarta Flights to Twice Daily

DALLAS — Etihad Airways (EY) has announced that it will increase the number of flights between Abu Dhabi and Jakarta from daily to twice daily.

Etihad, which is one of the two national carriers of the United Arab Emirates, will increase its service between Abu Dhabi and the Indonesian capital beginning on October 1, 2023.

The flights will be operated by the airline’s Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft. The Boeing 787 has a capacity of 336 passengers, and the Boeing 777 has a capacity of 402 passengers. EY operates 39 Boeing 787s in its fleet, consisting of both 787-9 and 787-10 aircraft. Etihad also operates 19 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Starting on October 1, 2023, the schedule of flights is as follows (all times are local). Flight EY474 departs Abu Dhabi at 3:05 AM, arrives in Jakarta at 2:35 PM, and will be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER. The return flight EY475 departs Jakarta at 5:05 PM, arrives in Abu Dhabi at 10:05 PM, and will be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER.

The second daily flight, EY472, departs Abu Dhabi at 10:30 AM, arrives in Jakarta at 9:40 PM, and will be operated by a Boeing 787-9. The return flight EY471 departs Jakarta at 1:40 AM, arrives in Abu Dhabi at 6:40 AM, and is operated by a Boeing 787-9.

Etihad Airways A6-ETR Boeing 777-3FX(ER). Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Comments from Etihad Official

Etihad Chief Revenue Officer Arik De commented, “Etihad Airways is delighted to boost air connectivity between Abu Dhabi and Indonesia, one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Our new flight has been optimised to arrive in Abu Dhabi in the morning, giving travellers from Indonesia a head-start to explore the attractions of our vibrant capital city.

He further added, “At the same time, our new service leverages our recently-expanded relationship with Garuda Indonesia to make it even more convenient for UAE residents to visit Jakarta or one of 20 other destinations throughout Indonesia.”

Featured image: Etihad Boeing 787. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways