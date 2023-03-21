Etihad Enhances Interline, Codeshare with Six Airlines

DALLAS — Etihad Airways (EY) has launched reciprocal interline partnerships with three new airline partners: Philippine Airlines (PAL), Austrian Airlines (OS), and Airlink South Africa (4Z), in addition to re-establishing interline ties with Biman Bangladesh (BG), Air Seychelles (HM), and ITA Airways (AZ).

Customers of all participating airlines will benefit from improved connectivity to locations on each other’s networks, the ability to book on a single ticket, and the ability to check in only once at the beginning of their flight, with their baggage being checked through to their final destination.

The expanded interline and codeshare offerings will be progressively rolled out across EY sales channels, including Etihad.com and travel agents, over the coming weeks.

Etihad Airways A6-BLV Boeing 787-9 (Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Livery) EGLL. Photo: Ervin Eslami/Airways

Comments from Etihad Official

Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue Officer, said, “Broadening our network reach and allowing more guests to come to visit Abu Dhabi has always guided our purpose. These six interline/code agreements make life easier for guests of all the airlines involved. With Austrian Airlines, this tie-in gives our guests access to up to 58 European destinations via Vienna, operated by Etihad daily during the summer, and joins the other four members of the Lufthansa Group with whom we already have interline or codeshare agreements.”

The revenue officer continued, “Our deal with Airlink South Africa gives connecting guests via our Johannesburg flight seamless access to 16 domestic destinations in South Africa, and 25 regional African destinations and it complements our existing options with South African Airways. And teaming up with Philippine Airlines provides easy access to 19 domestic Filipino destinations including Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, and Kalibo, to and from Etihad’s double daily Manila service, for the large Filipino diaspora living in the UAE.”

“Our links with Biman and Air Seychelles were affected by those airlines’ own system migrations over the last 12 months, so we’re pleased to re-connect with them to complement our own Dhaka and Mahe services and offer further destinations, such as Chittagong and Praslin,” added De.

Featured image: A6-ETS, BOEING 777-300ER, KJFK JFK, LAST ETIHAD B777 FLIGHT TO JFK. Photo: Yifei Yu/Airways