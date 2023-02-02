Etihad Airways to Boost Frankfurt Frequency

DALLAS — Etihad Airways (EY) has announced its plans to increase flights to Frankfurt, Germany, starting in May later this year.

With the increased frequency of flights, EY hopes to enhance its market position and offer an improved travel experience to its customers traveling to Frankfurt (FRA).

The Gulf carrier will be operating an additional four flights a week to its current daily frequency, bringing the total number of flights to Frankfurt up to 11 weekly starting from the 1st of May, 2023.

Currently, Etihad operates a daily flight between Abu Dhabi and Frankfurt with its young fleet of Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners. The additional flights will also be operated by one of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, designed with customer comfort in mind featuring 28 seats in Business and 262 in Economy.

“We are pleased to offer our guests more flights to Frankfurt, one of Europe’s most important airports. The increase in frequency also means greater connectivity to our growing network and the opportunity to welcome more visitors to Abu Dhabi where they can enjoy our world-renowned hospitality, culture, leisure activities, and cuisine.” Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways

Etihad Boeing 787-9. Ohoito: Yifei Yu /Airways

Etihad Flights to Germany

Recently, Etihad also announced its plans to start flights to Düsseldorf on October 1, 2023. The increase in flights to these German destinations underlines Etihad’s commitment to the important German market. The increased frequency of flights to Frankfurt will provide travelers with more options for travel and arrival times, and is expected to enhance connectivity and convenience for both business and leisure travelers.

Etihad aims to meet the growing demand for air travel to Frankfurt by offering more flights and providing a wider range of options to its customers. This move is also a part of the airline’s ongoing efforts to expand its global network and offer convenient and seamless air travel to its customers.

Passengers on Etihad Airways flights to Frankfurt can expect spacious seating, a large personal touchscreen for entertainment, and a range of dining options onboard its Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners.

The Dreamliner’s advanced cabin air filtration system ensures a high level of air quality, while its large windows and adjustable lighting offer a bright and welcoming environment. Etihad’s flights to Frankfurt offer convenient departure times and a smooth travel experience, making it a popular choice for travelers to the city.

Feature Image: Etihad Boeing 787. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways