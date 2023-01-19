Ethiopian Airlines to Launch Atlanta Flights

DALLAS – Ethiopian Airlines (ET) will commence a new flight from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (ADD) to Atlanta Hartsfield–Jackson International (ATL) with four flights per week from May 16, 2023. The flight (ET518/519) will route via Dublin (DUB) on the outbound journey but will return non-stop.

The Star Alliance airline already offers passenger service, either directly or after making a stopover in Africa or Europe, to Chicago (ORD), New York (JFK and EWR), and Washington-Dulles (IAD). The airline also serves Toronto (YYZ), Canada.

Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Boeing 787

Ethiopian will utilise its Boeing 787-9s on the route. As the largest airline in Africa, ET became the second airline in the world to fly the 787 Dreamliner in 2012. Today it operates a combined fleet of 27 787-8s and 787-9s.

According to Cirium data, ET has no competition on its non-stop services between North America and Ethiopia.

Photo: Joao Pedro Santoro/Airways.

“We are extremely happy to open our sixth gateway in North America with the new service to Atlanta,” ET CEO Mesfin Tasew said. “We have been establishing connections between the US and Africa for 25 years, and the new service will strengthen business, travel, diplomatic, and other types of ties between the two regions.”

Meanwhile, ATL General Manager Balram “B” Bheodari said, “As the world’s busiest and most efficient airport, our mission is to deliver excellence while connecting our community to the world. This new partnership with Ethiopian Airlines expands that connectivity and access for our passengers and further solidifies our position as an industry leader. We are thrilled to welcome Ethiopian Airlines to ATL.”

Featured Image: ET was a launch customer for the Boeing 787. Photo: Simon Gloyn-Cox.