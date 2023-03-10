Ethiopian Airlines Returns to Karachi After Almost 20 Years

DALLAS – After a near 20 year absence, Ethiopian Airlines (ET) is returning to the Pakistani city of Karachi. It will become the airline’s 37th destination in Asia.

From May 1, 2023, ET will begin flying between its Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (ADD) base and Jinnah International Airport (KHI) four times per week. Its 160-seat Boeing 737-8s will be used on the route. The jets are configured with 16 seats in ‘Cloud Nine’ business class and 144 in economy.

According to an official press release from Ethiopian, the route was first served between July 1966 and December 1971 before being suspended. It was relaunched in June 1993 and lasted until July 2004.

Photo: Ethiopian Airlines.

“A Crucial Gateway to Pakistan”

“We are excited to return to Karachi nearly two decades after we last served the city. As the most populous city in Pakistan, Karachi will be a crucial gateway to Pakistan and the wider South Asia region,” Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew said.

“As the only flight connecting Pakistan with Africa, the planned service to Karachi will have significant contribution in strengthening the diplomatic and economic relations between the two regions. It will also offer convenient air connectivity to the growing number of Pakistani investors in Africa as well as tourists.”

Featured Image: Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-8 (ET-AXG). Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways.