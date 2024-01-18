Eppley Airfield to Upgrade Passenger Experience

DALLAS – Omaha’s Eppley Airfield (OMA) is preparing for an extensive expansion and modernization project that will span multiple years.

Eppley Airfield recently announced the approval of a US$950 million Build OMA Terminal Modernization Program by the Omaha Airport Authority. This ambitious project aims to significantly increase the terminal’s size and introduce new facilities to enhance the overall travel experience for passengers.

The growing number of travelers in Nebraska has necessitated the modernization and further development of Eppley Airfield. In response, the Build OMA Terminal Modernization Program was launched, representing a long-term strategy to improve and expand the airport’s terminal and passenger amenities. Additionally, the upgrade will facilitate international flights and introduce improved retail and dining options.

Eric Butler, the board chair of the Omaha Airport Authority, emphasized the timeliness of this upgrade, as Eppley Airfield has experienced a steady increase in passenger traffic over the past decade. The airport recorded its second busiest year ever in 2023, with over 5 million people passing through its gates, according to airport officials.

Modernization and Expansion Project

Over the next five years, a series of improvements and advancements are planned to be implemented. According to officials, the project will span several years, with full completion anticipated in 2028.

To initiate the modernization project, the Omaha Airport Authority has enlisted Holder Construction through a contractual agreement. Notably, the contract includes the construction of a new central utility plant, which was announced in July 2023. This plant will be the primary focus of the initial phase of the project.

Additionally, Eppley Airfield is currently engaged in a separate $65 million undertaking to renovate its terminal drive and canopy. This particular project is projected to conclude in the spring of 2025.

Eppley said that enhancements to the facility include:

An increase to approximately 646,000 square feet from the existing 375,000 square feet.

A single, unified concourse with a centralized Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security screening checkpoint.

An increase to 22 arrival/departure gates from the current 20, with the ability to add further gates for future growth.

Larger gate-boarding areas.

Two gates capable of international flights and a new Customs and Border Protection international arrivals hall for international passenger processing.

Expanded restaurants and retail concessions beyond the security checkpoint.

Enhanced vertical circulation for passengers, including new elevators and additional escalators.

New airline ticketing space.

New automated inline baggage handling system.

Expanded baggage claim area.

New and expanded restrooms, including companion care and family restrooms, nursing rooms, and a new service animal relief area.

Enhances accessibility throughout the terminal.

Featured image: Eppley Airfield modernization project. Render: OMA