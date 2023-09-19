Emirates, SriLankan Airlines Establish Interline Agreement

DALLAS — Emirates (EK) and SriLankan Airlines (UL) have signed a reciprocal interline agreement aimed at enhancing connectivity for passengers of both airlines. This partnership will facilitate access to new destinations on each other’s networks through Colombo and Dubai, providing passengers with the convenience of a single ticket and seamless baggage transfers.

As a result of this interline agreement, EK passengers have the opportunity to explore 15 regional destinations operated by UL via Colombo. This expanded interline network includes two new Indian destinations, Madurai and Tiruchirapally, as well as Gan Island in the Maldives.

Passengers can travel on a single ticket and enjoy the convenience of a generous baggage policy as well as hassle-free baggage check-through to their final destination. The Far East and South Asian destinations covered by this partnership include Cochin, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Malé, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Guangzhou, Seoul, and Tokyo.

Benefits for SriLankan Airlines Passengers

Likewise, UL passengers will also benefit from this interline agreement by gaining access to Emirates’ extensive global network. They will be able to connect to 15 cities operated by Emirates beyond Dubai.

These destinations span across the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the United States. UL’s customers flying with EK will enjoy a premium travel experience and partnership benefits when traveling to Bahrain, Amman, Dammam, Medina, Cairo, Muscat, Nairobi, Moscow, Tel Aviv, and various cities across the US, including New York JFK, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, and Houston.

Tickets for travel under this interline partnership are now available for purchase. Travelers flying to destinations in the US on these interline tickets must clear their baggage with US Customs at the first point of entry in the country.

