Emirates Seeks Approval for New Dubai-Bogota Route via Miami

DALLAS — Emirates (EK) has recently submitted a request to the Civil Aeronautics of Colombia for authorization to launch a new route connecting Dubai (DXB) to Bogota (BOG), with a layover in Miami (MIA). This proposal would involve using Boeing 777-220 and Boeing 777-300 aircraft to transport cargo, passengers, and mail.

If approved, this initiative would significantly improve air connectivity between the United Arab Emirates and Colombia. However, it could also challenge established carriers in the region, including LATAM (LA), American Airlines (LA), and Avianca (AV).

The evaluation process conducted by the CEPA Evaluation Committee plays a crucial role in ensuring safety and regulatory compliance while implementing the new route. A public hearing will be held to provide EK with an opportunity to present its proposal and undergo a thorough analysis before receiving final authorization. This transparent procedural approach ensures that air operations align with current regulations.

The relevant document will be scrutinized to facilitate a comprehensive assessment of the UAE airline’s application. This step is vital to verify that the airline meets the safety and quality standards for operating on the proposed route. By upholding these standards, the aeronautical sector in Colombia can benefit from enhanced international air connections and overall development.

Emirates A6-EWE Boeing 777-200LR. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Complexities of the Route

While Emirates would have fifth freedom rights connecting the United States and Colombia, routing through Miami may not be the most efficient option for travelers between Bogota and Dubai.

A report from emiratesbd.ae points out that the distance between the two cities is 8,478 miles, but routing through Miami would increase the distance to 9,352 miles, resulting in a significant detour. According to the report, a more logical approach would be for AV and EK to establish a codeshare agreement or another form of partnership.

Under this arrangement, AV could transport passengers from Bogota to Madrid, and EK could then carry them from Madrid to Dubai. This routing would cover just 8,508 miles, only 30 miles above the direct air distance. However, we don’t see an AV-EK codeshare any time soon.

To complicate things further, using MIA as a transit hub raises concerns about visa requirements, immigration procedures, and luggage collection, adding complexity to travel arrangements between Bogota and Dubai.

What are your thoughts on EK’s proposed Duvai-Bogota route? Be sure to leave your comments on our social media channels.

Featured image: A6-EQE, Emirates Boeing 777-300ER @KSEA. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways