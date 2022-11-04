Emirates Returns to Brazil, Argentina
DALLAS – Emirates (EK) has resumed flights to two South American cities, Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires, which had previously been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flight EK247, operated by a Boeing 777, arrived in Brazil and Argentina on Wednesday. To commemorate the airline’s return to Rio de Janeiro (GIG), RIOgaleo organized a traditional water cannon salute. Samba dancers welcomed passengers and crew with a lively cultural performance in the presence of the airport’s management team.

Emirates executives Salem Obaidalla, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations, Americas, and Stephane Perard, Manager for Brazil, cut a symbolic ribbon to mark the resumption of the Dubai-Rio de Janeiro-Buenos Aires route before boarding the flight to Buenos Aires.

Photo: Emirates

Post-Pandemic Recovery

Emirates has restored over 90% of its pre-pandemic network—over 130 destinations, including Dubai—with the resumption of service to Argentina, which was first launched in 2012. The four-times-weekly flights from Dubai to Rio de Janeiro, with connections to Buenos Aires, will operate as EK247/EK248.

EK247 departs from Dubai at 08:05 and arrives in Rio de Janeiro at 15:25, four times per week. After a 1-hour and 45-minute layover, the flight departs for Argentina at 17:10 and arrives in Buenos Aires at 20:40, all local times.

The return flight, EK248, takes off from Ezeiza International Airport (EZE) in Buenos Aires at 22:20 and arrives in Rio de Janeiro at 01:10 the next day, after which it departs again at 02:55, flying to its hub city of Dubai with a scheduled arrival time of 23:35, all local times.

Featured image: Emirates

